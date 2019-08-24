UH football faces Arizona Wildcats Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Before classes start on Monday, the Rainbow Warriors will be taking on the University of Arizona Wildcats.

Tomorrow’s game at 4:30 p.m. is when the ‘Bows will host their first game of the season at Aloha Stadium. Because the University of Hawaii wants fans to show off their school pride.

There’s still time to pick up new ‘Bow swag at the UH Manoa Bookstore.

“I mean you know college football, Hawaii football, the place is going bananas,” said Assoc. UH Athletic Director Vince Baldemor. “We got a lot of energy at the lower campus, students are coming out here, we’re going to have a lot of fans come out to the game, so you know it’s the start of the school year.”

Tickets and Rainbow Warrior merchandise are still available for purchase.