UH drone captures spectacular video of humpback whale, newborn calf

HONOLULU (KHON2) - University of Hawaii researchers got a rare up close and personal look at a newborn humpback whale.

The university's Marine Mammal Research Program used a drone to get video of the calf in waters between Maui and Lanai.

They believe it had been born about 20 minutes prior.

"This is quite extraordinary," Lars Bejder, UH Marine Mammal Research Program Director said. "Within I would say 20 minutes of the humpback whale female giving birth to her calf we arrived up to the animals and there was still blood in the water."

The UH Marine Mammal Research Program studies the effects of climate change, human activities and prey on whales and dolphins.