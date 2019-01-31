UH Athletics offers incentives for fans this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) - University of Hawaii Athletics is offering free admission to furloughed U.S. Government employees who were impacted by the government shutdown.

Federal employees may receive free tickets to the men's and women's basketball doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 2 and men's volleyball match on Sunday, Feb. 3 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

"Due to the recent government shutdown, we wanted to do our part to show our support for Hawaii's federal workers," Athletics Director David Matlin said. "Mahalo to Sodexo for joining us to offer those affected with tickets, hot dog and a soda at our upcoming games. We stand with you during this difficult time and hope an evening with the Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine provide a small token of our appreciation."

Federal employees must show their current valid government ID to receive up to four tickets per event.

Tickets will be available at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office on game days, 90 minutes prior to game time.

In addition, employees and their guests can redeem food vouchers for a free hot dog and 20 ounce soft drink per person courtesy of Sodexo.

Tickets are subject to availability and seat locations vary by event.

The offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets.

Another promotion is H-Day where fans are encouraged to wear UH gear or green on Friday, Feb. 1.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Campus Center Courtyard.

There will be giveaways, prizes and special appearances from the UH band, cheerleaders, coaches and student-athletes.

Friday is also military night.

Tickets for active, DOD, civilians, reservists, and retired members of the military are 50% off.

