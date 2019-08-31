UH Astronomy forum showcases telescopes and more

HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii students got a chance to learn all about astronomy on Friday.

The Astronomy Forum and Fair was held Friday morning at Campus Center.

It featured things like informational displays, and telescopes.

There were even talks about celestial navigation, planetary defense, and TMT.

“Understand a little bit about what we do at the astronomy,” said Bob McLaren, institute for astronomy. “We’ve had talks about Polynesian voyaging. And of course the use of astronomical techniques for naked eye navigation. We then had talks about planetary defense, detecting asteroids, finding orbits, finding ones that might strike the earth.”

If you missed the event, the UH Institute for Astronomy holds an annual astronomy open house in April.