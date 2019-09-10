U.S. EPA reaches settlements with Century 21 and Coldwell Banker

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The EPA reached settlements with two real estate companies in Hawaii for violating the federal toxic substances control act.

The agency says Century 21 and Coldwell Banker failed to tell buyers and renters that lead-based paints were likely used in the homes they were in.

This happened on Maui and the Big Island.

Both companies agreed to pay more than $26,000 dollars in penalties.

The use of lead-based paints was banned in 1978.

Since then, sellers and lessors are required to provide prospective home-buyers and tenants with a federal brochure about lead-based paint, any information known about lead-based paint in the home, and the potential dangers of these paints.