Tyson foods are recalling chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with plastic

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A new recall that you might want to be aware of.

Tyson foods is recalling 36-thousand pounds of chicken nuggets.

Tyson says, the product could have been contaminated with plastic.

The recall affects Tyson's fully cooked panko nuggets packed in 5-pound bags, sold since November 26th.

Claiming customers found tiny poeces of soft blue plastic in their chicken.

There are no confirmed reports of any injuries.