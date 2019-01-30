Tyson foods are recalling chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with plastic
HONOLULU (KHON2) - A new recall that you might want to be aware of.
Tyson foods is recalling 36-thousand pounds of chicken nuggets.
Tyson says, the product could have been contaminated with plastic.
The recall affects Tyson's fully cooked panko nuggets packed in 5-pound bags, sold since November 26th.
Claiming customers found tiny poeces of soft blue plastic in their chicken.
There are no confirmed reports of any injuries.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
