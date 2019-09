NOAA Fisheries are responding to two pygmy killer whales that have stranded on shore near Sugar Beach, Maui.

They are currently monitoring four other pygmy killer whales that are swimming about 20 yards offshore in the same area.

Veterinarians are on scene are assessing the health of the two stranded whales.

The two whales on shore and four whales in the water are very likely the six whales that they have been monitoring “milling” in the area since September 13, 2019.”