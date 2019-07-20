Two way traffic restored outside of work hours at Hanalei Hill; Night closures at 3 W Bridges scheduled

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the end of the 24/7 closure of the Lihue bound lane of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) at mile marker 1 (the hill before Hanalei Bridge) as of Friday, July 19, 2019. The lane was closed, and two-way access available through alternating traffic control since May 7.

Crews will continue day work Mondays through Fridays between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a single lane closure with alternating traffic control and flagmen. A night closure for tree trimming and vegetation control will occur on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23. The lane closure Monday and Tuesday nights will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists are also cautioned of delays as vehicles exit and enter the work zones and are asked to drive with caution in the area. Traffic camera views of the work zone on Kuhio Highway are available at http://goakamai.org

HDOT also informs the public of scheduled night closures of Kuhio Highway at the 3 W Bridges (Waioil, Waipa, Waikoko). The night work on the bridges will be from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following nights:

Waikoko and Waipa Bridges

Monday, August 5 through Thursday, August 8 (closure ending at 5 a.m. August 9)

Waioil Bridge

Monday, August 12 through Thursday, August 15 (closure ending at 5 a.m. August 16)

All work is weather permitting. First responders have been notified and have planned staging and procedures in the event of an emergency requiring them to access the work zones. Variable Message Signs have been placed along Kuhio Highway to further inform motorists of the scheduled closures.

During the closures at the bridges, there will be no vehicular access to the highway. Pedestrian access, Park and Ride facilities, and a shuttle will be provided for residents and authorized Transient Vacation Rental guests.

Details are as follows:

Shuttles will be provided by Hawaiian Dredging for residents and authorized TVR guests from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following morning during night work.

For residents or authorized TVR guests needing to pick up their vehicles from the Park and Ride locations in the morning, Hawaiian Dredging shuttles will leave from the Wainiha General Store at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., and 8 a.m. These shuttles will also stop at the Hanalei Colony Resort to pick up additional riders. The shuttle will then proceed to the Park and Ride where residents or TVR guests can pick up their vehicles.