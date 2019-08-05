Two water main breaks fixed, one in Hawaii Kai still being repaired

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three water main breaks occurred on east Oahu today.

One in Portlock and one in Kuliouou, but they have both been fixed.

However, on one of Hawaii Kai’s most traveled roads, work is still being done. Keahole Street remains closed in both directions between Safeway and Hawaii Kai Drive.

A 12-inch water main broke Saturday night, flooding the road and backing up traffic. Water is still out for all residents living in the one Keahole Place Condo complex.

The Board of Water Supply has water wagons on-site for those affected.

The company hopes to have water back on in a few hours and expect to re-open some lanes by then.