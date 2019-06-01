Two Waialua fires pose as problems for HFD

Courtesy of Jeanne Bennett

HONOLULU (KHON2) - One fire is a pest that won't die, and the other is starting to spread.

Two fires are posing as a problem for the Honolulu Fire Department in the Waialua area.

According to HFD, the fires are in an isolated area above the Poamoho Stream, north of the Schofield Range.

A fire official called the first fire a pest -- it's been a problem since May 19. The official said that they were out in the area working for three days in a row when it began.

Throughout the week, they continued to maintain the burning and assess it.

But it's not a serious threat, said HFD. Officials said that the area had been smoking and smoldering with the occasional hot spots.

Luckily, it isn't growing. But firefighters aren't able to get to it on foot.

HFD said that they aren't able to get water to where it's still burning, so they're deploying choppers for airdrops.

On Friday, May 31, the first fire burned again around 11 a.m.

Firefighters got called back to the area at 3:39 p.m. but not for the same fire.

According to HFD, there was live military fire training on the other side of the ridge, so they did not have the clearance enter the area.

After 7 p.m. they were cleared.

Officials say that their main concern is that the fire is approaching their side of the ridge.

Firefighters tended to the fire but suspended operations after light.

They will assess the situation in the morning.

HFD said that both the cause of the fires are currently undetermined.