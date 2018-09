Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - On Oahu, two teenagers were hit by a car right in front of a school, and police tell us the driver fled the scene.

It happened outside of Kalakaua Middle School in Kalihi.

EMS officials say the 16-year-old boy and girl were in a crosswalk when they were hit.



They were both taken to the hospital in serious condition.

So far, police haven't been able to give us any details about the car the drove off.