Two sewers overflow due to storm

The Department of Environmental Services (ENV) responded overnight to two sanitary sewer overflows on North School Street and on Kamehameha Highway.

A high-flow alarm alerted ENV to the Kamehameha Highway location at 9:45 p.m. on June 25. Crews stopped the overflow at 10:38 p.m.

An ENV crew noticed the School Street overflow at 10:22 p.m. and stopped the discharge at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26.

Wet weather caused both sanitary sewer overflows.

Manholes at the Kamehameha Highway and North School Street locations discharged an estimated 7,950 (into Kalihi Stream) and 24,150 (into Kapalama Stream) gallons of wastewater heavily diluted with stormwater.

ENV was able to recover 2,000 gallons at the Kamehameha site.

The Department of Health has been notified and ENV crews will post warning signs.

ENV asks residents not to drain rainwater into the sewer system by opening clean outs and manholes and refrain from draining rain gutters into the system as well. The sewer system is not designed to accommodate rainwaters.