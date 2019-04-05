Two Police officers charged with federal civil rights offenses

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Two Honolulu Police officers, John Rabago and Reginald Ramones, were arrested today and charged with one count of conspiring to deprive a person of his civil rights and one count of acting under color of law to deprive the same individual of his civil rights stemming from an incident in January 2018.

The victim's attorney, Myles Breiner said at the time that the victim, Sam Ingall, was using a restroom in the Keeaumoku area in early February 2018 when four police officers walked in. The officers checked Ingall’s record and found a bench warrant for his arrest for violating HOPE probation. Breiner says the officers told Ingall he wouldn’t get arrested under one condition: he had to lick the urinal.

Ingall refused and the officers then dunked his head in the urinal, with Ingall’s urine still in it,and flushed repeatedly.

The conspiracy charges carry a maximum of 10 years imprisonment and maximum fine of $250,000. The deprivation of rights under color of law carries a maximum one year imprisonment and maximum fine of $100,000.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Honolulu office and is being prosecuted by attorney Timothy Visser and Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Brady.