Two people rescued following vessel malfunction, no injuries

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of HFD

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Two people, ages 29 and 19, in a personal watercraft were rescued four miles off Sands of Kahana, Maui, on Saturday, June 8.

According to Maui Fire Department, their vessel was not operable due to mechanical issues.

Six units responded to the alarm, which went off at 3:22 p.m.

Units found the two people in distress in the Pailolo Channel between Maui and Molokai.

Officials confirmed that there were no injuries.

The parties were adrift around one hour prior to rescue arrival and were brought back to shore safely by 6:26 p.m.