HONOLULU (KHON2) - With the government shutdown over for now, two national parks in Hawaii are back open.

The Kaloko-Hono'kohau National Historical Park on Hawai'i island resumed regular operations on Saturday, Janurary 26th.

Haleakala National Park on Maui reopened Sunday, along with it's visitor centers.

As a reminder, reservations are required to visit Haleakala for sunrise.