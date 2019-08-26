Two men in hospital after an early-morning stabbing in Palolo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are looking for the suspect in an early-morning stabbing in Palolo.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday morning in the Palolo Homes Housing.

There were two incidents that occurred, but just one is being treated as an attempted murder.

In that case, police say that a 24-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a sharp object and was taken by ambulance in critical condition.

Just minutes earlier, EMS crews responded to another stabbing incident in the area and found a 25 year old man in serious condition and took him to the hospital.

Police are not sure if the two incidents are related.

No description of the suspect was given.

