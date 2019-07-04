Two expeditions aim to focus on ocean conservation

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Two expeditions sailed from Pearl Harbor today with a mission focused on ocean conservation.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration celebrated its 20th anniversary of the Pacific Reef Assessment and Monitoring Program by studying our coral reefs and the potential dangers they’re facing.

With so much ocean still untouched for data collecting, Commanding Officer of the Rainer, Ben Evans, explained what these undiscovered areas can teach us.

“We can often make good predictions based on the trends we’ve seen in the past. The one thing I know is the scientists, who are going to be looking at this data, are interested in seeing changes over time, and trying to tease apart those changes that are natural, versus those changes that are caused by other factors,” Evans said.

The expedition is scheduled to last for the next few weeks and any information collected will be used future projects.