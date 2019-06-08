Two bills about vacation rentals move forward at Honolulu City Council

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Two bills regarding vacation rentals move forward at the Honolulu City Council.

The measures would put tough new restrictions on vacation rentals---including banning them from residential neighborhoods.

About 800 legal rentals on Oahu would be grandfathered in and would be allowed to continue running.

The city stopped giving out permits in 1989.

Friday, the city estimates that there are over 8,000 vacation rentals on Oahu.

The City Planning and Permitting Department which would enforce the new rules told the zoning committee that it has some concerns including staffing.