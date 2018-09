Two-alarm fire breaks out in King Street building Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Firefighters were called to the Kaheka Professional Building on King Street Saturday.

A two-alarm fire broke out shortly before 3:00 p.m. Flames broke out in the fifth floor bathroom. Crews put it out a short time later.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.