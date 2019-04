HONOLULU (KHON2) - Police have arrested two, 12-year-old boys in Kapolei after making threats to schools.

It happened on Wednesday just after 3:30 p.m.

According to police, the boys made multiple threats over the phone to several schools across the state.

They were identified and arrested for four counts of terroristic threatening.

The two 12-year-old boys were later released and are currently pending an investigation.