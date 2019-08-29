Breaking News
Shark sighting prompts Magic Sands Beach closure in Kona

TSA bans Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Coca-Cola bottles on flights

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy of Anthony Quintano

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Transportation Security Administration is not feeling the force of the “thermal detonator” Coca-Cola bottles.

The bottles, which are sold in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, has been banned from being packed in carry-on and checked-in luggage on U.S. flights.

The souvenir bottle replicated the “thermal detonators” from the Star Wars film franchise.

Photo Courtesy of Anthony Quintano

The bottles apparently could be confused with real explosives.

In an online inquiry, the official AskTSA account confirmed that replica and inert explosives will not be permitted on flights.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Mariott says goodbye to small plastic bottles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mariott says goodbye to small plastic bottles"

Coast Guard suspends search for missing Kauai diver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard suspends search for missing Kauai diver"

Defendant takes the stand in Kaulana Werner trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Defendant takes the stand in Kaulana Werner trial"

Justin Cruz WX 8-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Cruz WX 8-28-19"

Cracking the whip on helicopter tours and skydiving operations in Hawaii

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cracking the whip on helicopter tours and skydiving operations in Hawaii"

Man steals from lock-up self-storage on Kapiolani Blvd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man steals from lock-up self-storage on Kapiolani Blvd"
More Local News

Trending Stories