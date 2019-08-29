TSA bans Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Coca-Cola bottles on flights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Transportation Security Administration is not feeling the force of the “thermal detonator” Coca-Cola bottles.

The bottles, which are sold in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, has been banned from being packed in carry-on and checked-in luggage on U.S. flights.

The souvenir bottle replicated the “thermal detonators” from the Star Wars film franchise.

Photo Courtesy of Anthony Quintano

The bottles apparently could be confused with real explosives.

In an online inquiry, the official AskTSA account confirmed that replica and inert explosives will not be permitted on flights.