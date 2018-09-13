Tropical Storm Olivia leaves parts of Maui underwater

HONOKOHAU (KHON2) - Maui County bore the brunt of not one, but two direct hits from Tropical Storm Olivia, first near Kahakuloa on the windward coast of the West Maui Mountains then again on the northeast coast of Lanai.

The storm triggered massive flash flooding, the worst of it in West Maui. In some cases, officials said residents had to be evacuated.

In Honokohau, along the northern tip of the island, a viewer captured video of cars stuck in a raging flash flood.

Another area hit by flood water was Kahana. Drone video shows the extent of the water that overtook Lower Honoapiilani Road and some surrounding streets. The road has buckled in many places, with tree, mud, and debris piled up.

Residents of a gated community were taken by surprise when water from a stream that usually doesn't even run into the ocean spilled its banks and headed right at, and even into, their homes.

One resident says a large tree fell into the stream, causing the problem.

"It was absolutely crazy, so the rain was coming down like expected, and then I see all my neighbors outside and running in the cul-de-sac. They're all running around and I'm like what the heck," said resident Blake Ramelb, "and all of a sudden out of nowhere I look across the street where the river is and the water just starts pouring into our cul-de-sac, everybody's grabbing stuff and running around.

"Cars couldn't leave my neighborhood. It's a gated community and we're kind of stuck in case we had to evacuate, and there's logs and stuff down all over the road," Ramelb added.

Ramelb says his home was spared, but water did make its way into some of his neighbors homes.

He says they're all pitching in to help clean up the mess, both inside and outside as the streets were littered with logs and debris.

Experts say flash flooding can occur even a time after the rain has stopped.

"We see this in mountainous terrain. It's pretty common," said Scott Zaffram with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "You get the rain pretty heavily, it may not be locally, but all that water has got to go somewhere. It's going to go to the low-lying levels. It's going to go at some point over top of banks perhaps, but it's not uncommon to see mountainous terrain where you have this delay in flooding or rapid collection of water in the streams."

Prior to Olivia's arrival, FEMA brought in dozens of search-and-rescue personnel and swift water rescue team members to the islands should individuals get caught in flash flooding.