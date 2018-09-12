Tropical Storm Olivia brings threat of power outages

(KHON2) - With Tropical Storm Olivia inching closer to the islands, the threat of power outages are becoming more real.

Hawaiian Electric has crews ready Wednesday as Tropical Storm Olivia inches closer to the islands.

Peter Rosegg with Hawaiian Electric says they have crews ready to go since heavy rains and strong winds increase the chances of outages.

Maui has already seen a small power outage in the Haiku town area.

Rosegg says about a dozen of people are without power and crews are working to restore it.

On Monday, Hawaiian Electric Companies activated their emergency response plans as Olivia neared the islands.

Rosegg is also reminding residents to let them know if they lose power.

The sun rises on the eastern shore of Oahu, Hawaii, on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.