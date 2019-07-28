Tropical Storm Erick gradually strengthening while moving quickly westward, expected to become a hurricane by late Monday or Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As of 11:00 AM HST Tropical Storm Erik was located about 1665 miles east southeast of Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

The center of Tropical Storm Erick was located near latitude 12.0 North, longitude 131.3 West. Erick is moving toward the west near 17 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight decrease in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Erick is expected to become a hurricane by late Monday or early Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

At 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time, the center of tropical depression seven-e was located near latitude 11.2 north, longitude 107.5 west.

The depression is moving quickly toward the west-northwest near 21 mph.

A generally westward motion with some decrease in forward is expected during the next several days.

The system is then likely to become a hurricane by Tuesday.