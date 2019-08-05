Tropical Depression Flossie’s showers expected to begin late tonight

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The weather pattern for the next few days will be highly dependent on the size, track and intensity of Tropical Cyclone Flossie.

A wetter weather pattern is setting up as the moisture field associated with Flossie moves across the area from east to west.

Instability caused by an upper level trough just northwest of the area will keep the airmass a bit unstable allowing for a slight chance of thunderstorms over some areas.

A trade wind weather pattern is forecast to make a return later in the week and on into next weekend.

At 500 PM HST, the center of Tropical Depression Flossie was located near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 149.8 West.

The depression is moving toward the west near 13 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue into early Monday, with a turn toward the west-northwest forecast late Monday and Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the weakening system will move near or over the main Hawaiian Islands Monday and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the system is expected to weaken to a post-tropical remnant low Monday night.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb.