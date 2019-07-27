Tropical cyclone activity ramps up in the East Pacific

HONOLULU – (KHON2) Tropical Storm Erick has formed in the East Pacific and is expected to strengthen. Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts. The system could strengthen to a hurricane by Tuesday.

Another area of thunderstorm activity father east of Tropical Storm Erick also has the potential to become a named system…potentially Flossie.

This area of low pressure accompanied by disturbed weather is located a few hundred miles south of Acapulco, Mexico.

Conditions are favorable for development, and a tropical depression is expected to form early next week while the system moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph.

