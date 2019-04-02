TripAdvisor names seven Hawaii beaches best in the nation

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Travel website TripAdvisor announced the winners of its Travelers' Choice awards for Beaches --- and 30 percent of them are in the Aloha state.

Kaʻanapali Beach in Lahaina fell second to Clearwater Beach in Florida, who won the number one spot for the second year in a row.

Among the top 25 for Hawaii is Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Puako, Poipu Beach Park, Wailea Beach, Waikiki beach in Honolulu, Maniniʻowali Beach (Kua Bay) in Kailua-Kona and Napili Beach in Lahaina.

The winners were determined by the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches on TripAdvisor's website, which was gathered over a 12-month period.

