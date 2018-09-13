Tree falls on Kamehameha Schools Kapalama campus

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Crews worked to clear a fallen tree on Kamehameha Schools Kapalama campus Wednesday.

School officials say a large ironwood tree fell sometime after 1 p.m., damaging two vehicles.

No one was hurt.

The tree was located near the school's performing arts building, and blocked the main road when it fell.

Traffic had to be diverted to a maintenance road as crews worked to clear the debris.

Poo Kula Taran Chun shared a photo of the area.