Treat Dad to a Father's Day Buffet dinner at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 09:34 PM HST

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:34 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - With Father's Day around the corner, Chefs Aki and Jay from Hyatt Regency Waikiki can help with some of the festivities. 

On Sunday, June 16, the hotel is hosting a buffet to showcase a menu called Brews & BBQ. 

The menu features smoked pop pork spare ribs, beer braised pono sausages, BBQ oysters, Kunoa beef brisket, garlic shrimp and more. 

Kamaaina will receive a 20 percent discount at the buffet. 

The dinner costs $69 per adult, and $29 per keiki. 

To top off a special evening for Dad, treat him to the beer station---which is an additional $16 per person. 

The dinner will have complimentary parking. 

To make a reservation, call (808) 237-6395. Their website is www.hyattregencywaikiki.com

