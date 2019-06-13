Treat Dad to a Father's Day Buffet dinner at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) - With Father's Day around the corner, Chefs Aki and Jay from Hyatt Regency Waikiki can help with some of the festivities.

On Sunday, June 16, the hotel is hosting a buffet to showcase a menu called Brews & BBQ.

The menu features smoked pop pork spare ribs, beer braised pono sausages, BBQ oysters, Kunoa beef brisket, garlic shrimp and more.

Kamaaina will receive a 20 percent discount at the buffet.

The dinner costs $69 per adult, and $29 per keiki.

To top off a special evening for Dad, treat him to the beer station---which is an additional $16 per person.

The dinner will have complimentary parking.

To make a reservation, call (808) 237-6395. Their website is www.hyattregencywaikiki.com