Traffic lights at an intersection in Hilo will not work due to repairs, June 2

Dept. of Public Works Traffic Division

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Department of Public Works Traffic Division will replace the traffic signal controller cabinet at the intersection of Kamehameha Ave. and Manono and Lihiwai Streets (Suisan Bridge) in Hilo on Sunday, June 2.

The work will start at 8 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone and are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area during the scheduled work times. Road work signs will be posted and there will be special duty officers at the work site controlling traffic flow. The intersection will not be working and the public must treat it as a four-way stop.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at 961-8341.