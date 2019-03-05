Traffic heavy on H1 heading eastbound

Due to an earlier incident at Gulick overpass, the eastbound traffic on H1 is very heavy, expect delays.

Crews closed most lanes of the freeway earlier to clean up debris after a vehicle damaged the overpass.

As of 3:35 p.m., all lanes were reopened. However, traffic remains heavy.

The Department of Transportation is adjusting traffic signal timing on east-west corridors through Honolulu to mitigate the current closure of H-1 Eastbound at Gulick Avenue overpass.

TheBus is experiencing severe delays due to the eastbound closure of H-1 Freeway at the Gulick Avenue overpass. Buses may be 30-60 minutes late or more. Peak-hour express services from Alapai Transit Center and Downtown Honolulu will be drastically affected. System-wide delays are expected. Please check real-time arrival information at http://hea.thebus.org.