Traffic heavy around Blaisdell Center this weekend, for Islandwide Crafts Expo & Jo Koy comedy shows

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Two major events are happening simultaneously at the Blaisdell Center this weekend, and traffic is expected to be heavy.

The 32nd annual Islandwide Crafts and Food Expo kicked off Friday afternoon at the Exhibition Hall. Later that evening, Jo-Koy's 2nd of four sold-out comedy shows at the Blaisdell Arena began.

The Expo boasts 400 local vendors. Coordinator Esme Infante says on average, the event gathers 30,000 shoppers over the course of its 3 days.

"We actually have a more crowded than usual Friday opening. Which is exciting. I think people are thinking: 'I'm going to see Jo koy, so I'll come here before.' So we've been lucky that way," said Infante.

As thousands browsed the aisles at the Exhibition Hall, thousands more made their way to the Arena for Jo Koy.

At least 6,000 fans are expected at the Arena on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening.

"I'm so excited, very excited. Seeing one of our very own on the stage!" said Ewa resident Robin Gellan, who says she is proudly Filipino-American.

Waipahu resident John Ulep said he kept the two big events in mind as his family made their way to the Blaisdell.

"Traffic was pretty bad. Coming here it wrapped around the block. It took us about an hour and twenty minutes just to get through parking. We expected it to be crazy, we said 'Oh, Jo koy is here too,' so we made sure to get here by 3 p.m. so we could beat the Jo Koy fans parking," Ulep explained.

Alternate parking sites for the Blaisdell Center is McKinley High School and Straub Medical Center.

