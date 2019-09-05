Farrington Highway closed by Princess Kahanu in Nanakuli due to collision involving police car

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway are closed by Princess Kahanu Avenue in Nanakuli.

This happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, and it involved a police vehicle.

Police say one person has been taken to the hospital.

The officer was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway on his way to a service call.

He had the blue light and siren activated while waiting at the intersection to make a u-turn.

The male civilian driver was driving mauka to makai and struck the officer’s vehicle. He was treated and transported in serious condition.

It does not appear that the officer received serious injuries.

Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for more details.