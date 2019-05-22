TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Lane closures on Punahou Street due to water main break

UPDATE: The road is now open.

A water main break is causing lane closures in the Punahou area.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is responding to a 2-inch water main break on Punahou Street, fronting the Kapiolani Medical Center.

All northbound lanes on Punahou St. between S. Beretania Street and Bingham Street are closed.

The contraflow is in effect for the southbound lanes to allow for one northbound lane.

Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

