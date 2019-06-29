Traffic advisory: Hanalei Canoe Club’s 39th annual Haena to Hanalei Run on June 29

HONOLUU (KHON2) — Road closures for the Hanalei Canoe Club’s 39th annual Haena to Hanalei Run on June 29 are as follows:

The Kauai Police Department will be closing the westbound or Haena-bound lane of Kuhio Highway from Anae Road in Hanalei to Kee Beach.

The eastbound or Hanalei-bound lane of Kūhiō Highway from Ke’e’ Beach to Anae Road will remain open to traffic traveling toward Hanalei.

Hanalei bound drivers leaving Hā’ena and Wainiha are asked to drive with caution.

Weke Road will be closed from Aku Road to Anae Road, and open to one lane of alternating traffic from Aku Road to Black Pot Beach Park for those going to the pancake breakfast at Hanalei Canoe Club.

All affected roadways will close from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Police will be manning all road closures as well as a turnaround area near Mahimahi Road.

For more information on the event, please call 639-4048, or visit hwww,hanaleicanoeclub.org.