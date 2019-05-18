Traffic advisory for Ekiden Race

On May 18, the annual Honolulu Ekiden Marathon and Relay Race will affect traffic from Kapiolani Park all the way to Sandy Beach.

The race starts at 5 a.m. at Kapiolani Park and makes its way out to Diamond Head, Kahala, Aina Haina, Hawaii Kai, to Sandy Beach and back along Kalanianaole Highway.

It will wind its way back through Diamond Head ending at Kapiolani Park.

Several lanes of traffic will be closed and drivers should expect detours and delays.

All roads are expected to reopen round 11:30 a.m.

