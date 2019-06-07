Local News

Traffic accident sends bus driver to hospital in serious condition

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 12:26 PM HST

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 05:02 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A  bus driver suffered serious injuries in a crash on the H2 Freeway on Thursday, June 6. 

It happened around noon near the merge with the H1. 

Police closed all lanes of the H2 heading north while they investigated and cleared the scene. 

Emergency services transported the 48-year-old driver to the hospital in serious condition. 

Police dispatchers tell us the driver hit a wall, and no other vehicles were involved. 

They also say there was no one else on the bus at the time. 

