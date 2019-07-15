Trade continue with slight uptick in showers midweek

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A High Surf Warning in effect for all south facing shores until Monday morning at 6:00 am.

A high pressure system centered far north of the islands will be moving slowly eastward for the next few days.

The high and trailing ridge will continue to support trades for the rest of the week.

Areas of of clouds and showers embedded in this flow will favor the windward and mountain locations, especially during the overnight and early morning hours.

The leeward side of the Hawai’i Island can expect some isolated to scattered showers each afternoon and evening in the coming days.