HONOLULU (KHON2)

Even with this heat and humidity, people continue to work-out and exercise outside.

However, that could be a dangerous thing.

We spoke with Jedd Ramos, a Fitness Coach of GYMGUYZ, to give us some tips and pointers of how to stay safe while working-out in the heat.

For more information on GYMGUYZ, check out their website at www.gymguyz.com.