Tips for helping your pet deal with allergies

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Dr. Candice Denham of Kailua Animal Clinic tells us about pet allergies. Skin issues are a common issue that she treats.

Dermatitis or inflammation of the skin can be caused by many things: endocrine disorders, low functioning thyroid, cushings-hyper functioning adrenal gland, parasites-fleas, mites, lice, Infection-bacterial vs yeasts.

Allergens in food are likely caused by proteins (beef, dairy, chicken, and fish are common sources of protein in pet foods). As with humans, pets are individually sensitive to different allergens. There are some breeds that are more commonly affected by allergies.

Options for managing allergies should start with a visit to your veterinarian for a thorough history and physical exam which may include tests to rule out other causes for skin disease (tests for parasites/endocrine function tests).

Allergy therapies range from mild non-invasive techniques such as wiping down the face and paws after playing outside. Using a medicated shampoo or topical lotions to relieve itching.

More severe allergies where pets are losing fur and seem to be more uncomfortable may require more aggressive therapy.

Daily medication that can be tailored to the pets needs but carefully monitored by the vet. Or alternative methods such as immunotherapy. A relatively new product which involves preformed antibodies.

This therapy is specifically targeted and doesn't affect other immune function and typically has few side effects. As with any therapy it's important to discuss the risk and benefits with your veterinarian.



