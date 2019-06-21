Timeline of the Thirty Meter Telescope Construction

It has been 10 years since plans for the Thirty Meter Telescope were first drafted.

In 2009, Mauna Kea was selected by scientists as the sight for this new telescope.

Governor Lingle approved the project’s EIS in 2010.

In 2013, the Board of Land and Natural Resources issued a permit, and construction started on March 2 and went on until the 15.

Construction was halted by protests, causing lawsuits to ensue. Eventually, permits had to be re-done.

Last, October a state supreme court ruling cleared the way for construction to resume.

