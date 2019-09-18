Three snorkelers treated for shark bites

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Ocean Safety responded to three patients at Haleiwa Boat Harbor who were apparently bitten by a shark(s) just after 10:40 a.m.

The three people, two men and a woman, were part of a tour group and were snorkeling when they were bitten.

Honolulu EMS treated all three patients on scene but all refused transport to an emergency room.

A female resident, 24, received an injury on her right hand. Her father, 57, who is visiting from California had an injury to his right arm.

A 31-year-old visitor from Brazil received an injury on his right shoulder.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (VASH) is assisting the injured visitors.



