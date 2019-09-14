Three people involved in the beating of a Kona hotel security guard were sentenced to prison

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sentencing was also handed down for three people found guilty in the brutal beating of a security guard in Kona.

Wesley Samoa and Natisha Tautalatasi were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. They were found guilty of attempted second-degree murder in June. And Lama Lauvao was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He was found guilty of assault.

Security guard John Kanui was responding to a noise complaint in a Kona hotel parking lot, when the three attacked him, beating him until he was unconscious.

The attack paralyzed Kanui, who is now in a mainland long-term care facility as a quadriplegic.