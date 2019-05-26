Three buildings in Waikiki without water service due to water main repair

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Board of Water Supply crews will be working through Saturday night to repair a leak on a 2-inch water main break on Prince Edward Street in Waikiki.

The water main break occurred at 2450 Prince Edward Street, on Saturday.

Officials say three buildings, including the Royal Grove Hotel, are currently without water service.

A water wagon has been stationed at the intersection of Prince Edwards Street and Uluniu Avenue, for affected customers to use.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate traffic routes.