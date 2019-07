Three guilty verdicts have been handed down against two men and a woman who severely beat a security guard at the Kona Seaside Hotel in September 2018.

Wesley Samoa and Natisha Tautalatasi were convicted of second-degree attempted murder.

Sentencing could be life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Lama Lauvao was convicted of first degree assault, facing up to 10 years in prison.

The attack paralyzed John Kanui, who is now in a mainland long-term care facility as a quadriplegic.