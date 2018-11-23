Thousands served at annual Salvation Army Thanksgiving event

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Every Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army tries to make sure everyone has a good meal.

On Thursday, the organization provided about 5,000 meals across the state, which is about 900 pounds of turkey.

One of the locations was at the 48th annual Thanksgiving Meal at the Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall for 2,000 guests.

Major Jeff Martin, the organizations Hawaii and Pacific Islands Divisional leader says the event isn't just for those in need.

"It's for anyone that might be away from their family during the holidays, if they want to come here and join our family here," he said. "No matter if they're rich or poor or whatever their status is, if they're homeless or if they own a nice home, they can come here and enjoy a happy Thanksgiving meal."

And thanks to Bruno Mars and his generous donation, the Salvation Army will be able to provide an additional 24,000 meals through its "share a holiday feast" partnership with Foodland.

