Thousands of teddy bears fill Windward Mall

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals filled Windward Mall. The 21st Annual Teddy Bear Drive was held on Saturday.

Organized by Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii, the stuffed animals are collected and shared with victims of child abuse to bring them comfort and a smile.

"Last year, there were 3,702 reports of child abuse. Of those, 1,970 were confirmed cases so that's why we wanted to try to get over 4,000 stuffed animals so we could give it to all the children," said Aileen Deese, Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii executive director.

A total of 4,160 stuffed animals were collected.