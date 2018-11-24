HONOLULU (KHON2) - Black Friday is almost over and depending on where you shopped today or on Thanksgiving, you either scored great deals or waited in line for nothing.

Thousands of shoppers spent Thanksgiving night grabbing the best electronic deals. This Black Friday, shoppers spent their money on clothes and jewelry.

"Accessories were very hot, local Hawaiian merchandise sold very well last night," said David Cianelli, General Manager of Pearlridge Shopping Center.

He adds Macy's and Pandora were exceptionably strong on Thanksgiving night. Pandora at Ala Moana also had long lines last night.

Jackie Breeden owns Royal Hawaiian Heritage Jewelry at Pearlridge. She said the most popular buys for men on Black Friday was the diamond rope chain. She says women are picking up Hawaiian bracelets, rings and pendents.

Pearlridge employees saying it was a slow start this morning. One women saying she was able to get Macy's doorbusters up until 9 a.m. Friday.

Savannah Pash and Caity Manzoeillo woke up at 3:30 a.m. Friday to take on their first Black Friday as solo shoppers.

"We needed a shopping trip and this was the best way to save some money," Manzoeillo said.

With nine bags in hand, the girls told KHON2 they spent about $100 on everything.

Over at Ala Moana, hundreds of people waited in line overnight at stores like Lululemon, Brandy Melville and Uniqlo, which all had lines this afternoon. But many of those stores didn't even have Black Friday deals.

"I was surprised our store was so busy because we didn't even have a sale, but it's just such a high demand it's crazy," said Brittan Byrd, Assistant Manager at Brandy Melville Ala Moana. She said there were about 80-90 girls lined up at 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Over at Uniqlo, employee Ethan Duke said there was a line when he got to work at 6 a.m.

"We opened the doors, we had 100 people lined up and ready to buy clothes," he said. "In the first couple hours we saw a lot of business and it's still super busy."

For those who decided to avoid the shopping centers Thursday and Friday, you're still in luck to grab some deals. Many of the retailers say they're going to run their Black Friday deals until Cyber Monday.

"We have our deals running through the weekend and we have a lot of things left and a lot of giveaways too," said Roseann Vierra-Schoening, Pearlridge T&C manager.

Small business Saturday begins tomorrow and most malls will return to normal hours.

