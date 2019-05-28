Thousands gathered at Ala Moana Beach for Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii

For the past 19 years, the Lantern Floating Hawai’i brought thousands to the shores of O’ahu to remember and honor fallen service members and our beloved ones who have passed on.  

And this year, the 20th annual, and now known as “Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai’i”, was no different.  

40-50 thousand people attended this beautiful ceremony which just officially wrapped up around 7:30pm.  

About 7,000 candle-lit lanterns were launched into the waters of Ala Moana, bearing names of people’s loved ones, along with their prayers, memories, and tears.  

Before the decorated lanterns entered these calm waters, attendees enjoyed the program leading up to the lantern ceremony portion.  

This program was full of performances, rituals, and speeches.  It was a great way for people to be reminded yet again why they are here and who they are honoring.  

