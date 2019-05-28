Thousands are expected to gather on this Memorial Day for the annual lantern floating ceremony

Final preparations are being done for this Memorial Day's lantern floating ceremony at Ala Moana Beach.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the beach as about seven-thousand lanterns will be lit and released into the water to honor those who've passed.

From 10 a.m. people can request a lantern to write a message on it for loved ones.

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 Monday night.

Parking will be free at the Convention Center, with a free shuttle service.

The annual ceremony is put on by Shinnyo-En, a self-proclaimed "School of Esoteric Buddhism".